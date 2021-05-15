Phillies star Harper exits with sore shoulder, Jays win 4-0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper extied early with right shoulder soreness. Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day. Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola.