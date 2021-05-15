Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.” Carbajal says the woman has been detained. No identities have been released. Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time.