‘Sins of our past’: Officials apologize for campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city and a state senator are apologizing for shootings by city and state law enforcement officers 51 years ago at a historically Black college. Two people were killed and 12 were wounded May 15, 1970, at Jackson State College. It is now Jackson State University. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Sen. Hillman Frazier spoke Saturday during a graduation ceremony — held 51 years later — for the Jackson State Class of 1970. The original commencement was canceled because of the shootings. The class had more than 400 graduates. Seventy-four wore caps and gowns Saturday to receive the recognition they were denied a lifetime ago.