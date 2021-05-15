Upstate NY man charged with being inside Capitol on Jan. 6

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a central New York man who said he was among the first people inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been charged with unlawful entry.

Court papers show that a New Hartford man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and two counts of violent entry disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The charges are misdemeanors. A call-seeking comment was made to the federal public defender representing him.