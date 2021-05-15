‘Well, that’s it.’ 96-year-old DJ bids farewell in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A 96-year-old Hong Kong radio DJ has bid farewell to his listeners after more than seven decades in radio. His last track was “Time to Say Goodbye” sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. “Thank you for coming,” Ray Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news. It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago. His show “All the Way with Ray” ran for more than 50 years, starting on public broadcaster RTHK. In 2000, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as “The World’s Most Durable DJ.”