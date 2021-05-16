Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders. There was zero containment. No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. Vegetation in the area is very dry and hasn’t burned in more than 50 years. The cause of the fire near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation.