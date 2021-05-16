EMS week kicks off with events planned the next couple days

(WBNG) -- The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad will be holding special public events this week to celebrate EMS Week.

There will be a Facebook Live ambulance tour on May 18 followed by a free child bike helmet giveaway on May 20.

Starting in 1974 by President Gerald Ford, EMS week became a way to honor and thank those who risk their lives to help people who might need it.

"It's also an opportunity for us to educate the public on the critical role of EMS in the community," said Deputy Director of Operations at the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad Amy Polhamus.

Polhamus said public plays a crucial roll in life or death situations.

"It's the community that's saving lives. We get there with our fancy tools and all of our equipment and medication, but it's usually the bystandards that will help that patient more so than us," said Polhamus.

One of the most helpful tips that emergency services teaches is CPR.

The technique over the years has changed however, and now most classes will teach the hands only style.

"We no longer do mouth to mouth just because of COVID reasons and because of everything else that people have that you may not know of. It's for your own safety," said Polhamus.

If there's every a situation where someone is alone and unsure what to do, call 911 and dispatch will go through the steps to make sure that CPR is being performed correctly.

But there is another tip just in case dialing 911 isn't an option.

"Everyone's heard the song 'Stayin' Alive', that's a great beat and it keeps the beat. So if you sing that song in your head or outloud, that'll help you stay on the beat for the compressions," Polhamus said.

It's also recommended to try and at least do a multiple of 30 compressions before taking a break if one is needed.

For more information on EMS week and the events going on, you can check out the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad Facebook page here.