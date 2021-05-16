Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper extied early with right shoulder soreness. Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day. Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6. Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all. Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and trotted home when Stallings sent a drive into the left-field bleachers off Jake McGee.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will face a familiar foe as they begin their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. The Penguins take on the New York Islanders in the opening round hoping to avenge a first-round sweep at the hands of the Islanders two years ago. Pittsburgh overcame a slew of injuries to win its first division title since 2014. The Islanders slumped down the stretch but remain one of the NHL’s stingiest teams. New York allowed the second-fewest goals in the league during the regular season.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night. Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2. New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.