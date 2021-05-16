Maxey leads 76ers past Magic 128-117 in meaningless finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 128-117 in a meaningless regular-season finale. Philadelphia didn’t play any of its usual starters after clinching the top spot in the East with Friday’s victory over the Magic. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green were all sidelined. Maxey picked up the slack. He went 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while making all five free throws. The Sixers will host a first-round playoff series against the second team to emerge from the league’s new play-in tournament.