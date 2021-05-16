Orioles look to break 4-game skid against Yankees

New York Yankees (22-17, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-23, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 7-12 against the rest of their division. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .375.

The Yankees are 11-13 against AL East Division teams. New York has hit 52 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads them with 11, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-2. Domingo German notched his third victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Jorge Lopez took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .520.

Judge leads the Yankees with 16 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .222 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (covid-19), Rougned Odor: (knee), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.