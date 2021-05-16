Rumble Ponies get first win of the season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Rumble Ponies end the series against the Altoona Curve with a win.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 7 (1-10), Curve - 3 (7-4)

After both teams exchanged runs in the first inning, Binghamton scored two runs in the third and two in the fourth.

Jeremy Vasquez hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. Will Toffey drove in a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

In his first win of the season, Tylor Megill pitched six innings, allowed one run on four hits, had five strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Binghamton begins a six game series against Erie Tuesday night at UMPC Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.