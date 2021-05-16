Girardi, Segura have confrontation as Phils lose to Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning when Segura missed played a soft one-hopper by Grichuk. At one point Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead.