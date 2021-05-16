Tax day is Monday. If you have not filed, here’s what you need to know

(WBNG) -- After a one month extension, the deadline to file your taxes is Monday, May 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes to filing taxes, starting with getting up to date on your stimulus payments. If you qualified for a payment but never received it, now is the time to get that money.

"The tax return is able to recover much of the money that wasn't actually received by the taxpayer during the year," said Joe Garbarino, owner of Garbarino Associates, Inc.

However, you may have received a stimulus payment you don't qualify for. There is some good news for that extra cash.

"You still are able to keep the money," said Garbarino. "They are not going to tax you on it and they don't want to recover it, at least as it stands right now."

Millions of Americans also filds for unemployment benefits. State benefits will be taxed entirely, but federal benefits come with a little bit of a break.

"They have actually allowed the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits at the federal level to be tax-free," said Garbarino. If you're married and filing jointly, that number jumps to $20,400."

If you're unable to file your return by Monday, you can file for an extension. However, there is a bit of a catch.

"It's not an extension of time to pay your tax, but it's an extension of time to file your individual tax return," According to Garbarino.

If you have waited this long to file, tax experts suggest getting it done as soon as possible.

"The sooner you can communicated with your tax preparer, the better. You want to be prepared, you don't want to pay anymore tax than you have to," said Garbarino. "You have an obligation to file on-time and as long as you do that, you should have a successful filing season."

If you're not sure where to start or how to file your taxes, below is a quick checklist to help you get organized.

The Basics:

Social Security numbers

Copy of last year's return

Banking information

Loan statements

Income:

W-2s

1099s for all forms of income

Home & Rental Properties:

1098s

paid real estate taxes

insurance premiums

purchase/sale records

receipts

Donations:

Charitable contribution receipts

Volunteer expense deductions

Business Owners:

Tax ID

Insurance premiums/expenses

Business income and expenses

list of assets and equipment

Deductions:

Medical/dental expenses

health insurance payments

IRA/HSA contributions

vehicle purchase sales tax

childcare, job search, moving expenses

educational expenses

Other miscellaneous items: