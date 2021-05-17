$100k worth of drugs seized in Chenango County

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff Office says they found more than $100k in narcotics after a Check the Welfare Complaint on Sunday.

Sheriff Ernest Cutting says after a welfare check complaint early Sunday morning, Deputies found 31-year-old Phillip S. Cosilmon slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

While deputies were checking the car, they found two pounds of Meth, Cocaine, Heroin, MDMA, Acid, Mushrooms, and more than $22,000 in U.S. dollars inside the vehicle.

In total, the Sheriff's Office says the drugs have a street value of more than $100k.

Cosilmon, of Smithville, NY, was arrested on an A-II Felony for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court where he was taken to the Chenango County Jail without bail.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.