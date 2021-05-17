Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park had been deemed suspicious after officials discovered two ignition points about an hour apart. No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. The fire was 23% contained as of Monday evening and evacuation orders have been lifted.