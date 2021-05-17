California man gets life for killing LA sheriff’s deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A parolee who pleaded guilty to the execution-style killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Thirty-one-year-old Trenton Lovell was sentenced Monday for killing Sgt. Steve Owen. Owen was shot five times as he answered a 911 report of a burglary in progress in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. Lovell, a convicted robber, was on parole at the time. He told authorities that he wounded Owens and then shot him four more times as the sergeant lay on the ground.