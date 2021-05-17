Fire alarm activated at Court Street building condemned for fire safety issues

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatchers, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at 95 Court St. Monday afternoon.

On May 12, 12 News reported that the building has been condemned due to multiple issues located within its fire protection system.

According to the inspection report by the Binghamton Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office, it states the "Fire Alarm System showing trouble in system. Designed to be a monitored system. Must be monitored." The report is dated May 11.

The building contains several offices, including the office of a lawyer and the Broome County Arts Council.

Dispatchers told 12 News there was no fire in the building but rather the alarm was just activated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.