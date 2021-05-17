Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 128-117 in a meaningless regular-season finale. Philadelphia didn’t play any of its usual starters after clinching the top spot in the East with Friday’s victory over the Magic. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green were all sidelined. Maxey picked up the slack. He went 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while making all five free throws. The Sixers will host a first-round playoff series against the second team to emerge from the league’s new play-in tournament.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning when Segura missed played a soft one-hopper by Grichuk. At one point Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series. It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the net. The victory was the first for New York in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season. Sidney Crosby scored his 69th career playoff goal, but the Penguins lost for the 10th time in their past 11 postseason games.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jay Wright used to sell tickets to games in the long-defunct United States Football League. Ben Wallace was passed over by every NBA team. Yolanda Griffith got a job repossessing cars so she could take care of herself and her infant daughter while playing college basketball. For all of them, those days are long gone. Basketball’s highest honor has come their way. Wright, Wallace and Griffith were part of a 16-person class that was announced Sunday as the 2021 inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.