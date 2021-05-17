Skip to Content

Listed here: School budget newsletters ahead of voting period

Updated
Last updated today at 4:53 pm
4:49 pm Top Stories
School Money

(WBNG) -- Many school districts in the Southern Tier will hold their votes on their school budgets on May 18.

Listed below are links to newsletters that detail the school's budget. Polling locations and voting times vary from district to district.

This list will be updated with more budget newsletters as they are made available to 12 News.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

More Stories

Skip to content