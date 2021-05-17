Listed here: School budget newsletters ahead of voting period

Listed here: School budget newsletters ahead of voting periodUpdated
(WBNG) -- Many school districts in the Southern Tier will hold their votes on their school budgets on May 18.
Listed below are links to newsletters that detail the school's budget. Polling locations and voting times vary from district to district.
- Binghamton City School District
- Johnson City Central School District
- Maine-Endwell Central School District
- Windsor Central School District
- Union-Endicott Central School District
- Owego Apalachin School District
- Vestal Central School District
- Walton Central School District
- Sidney Central School District
This list will be updated with more budget newsletters as they are made available to 12 News.