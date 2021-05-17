Man dies in gun malfunction at shooting range; 2nd man hurt

ARCHBALD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a firearm malfunction at a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting range over the weekend. The Lackawanna County coroner’s office said the victim was injured Saturday when a handgun fired by another person near him exploded at the range located inside State Game Lands 300. The coroner said 61-year-old Robert Hamm of Berwick died while in surgery Saturday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Police said another man was hospitalized with an injury to his cheek. They said they believe the gun used reloaded ammunition.