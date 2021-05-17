More pleasant weather?

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10” (.25”) High 72 (68-74) Wind SW 3-8 mph

High pressure will give us some nice weather over the next few days. We'll have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will be east of I-81. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Pleasantly cool with low in the 40s and 50s.

