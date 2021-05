(WBNG) -- The New York State food and beverage service curfew ends for outdoor dining areas at bars and restaurants Monday.

Establishments can now set their own hours and serve customers past the midnight curfew.

The 1 a.m. catered event curfew is also lifted Monday.

For indoor dining areas, the midnight curfew ends on May 31, which is the same day as the state's curfew for all catered events.