Prison group sues to keep immigrant detention center open

SEATTLE (AP) — Private prison corporation GEO Group is suing Washington state, saying a new law mandating the closure of one of the country’s largest for-profit, privately run immigration jails would unconstitutionally subvert federal authority. The Seattle Times reports the company’s complaint filed last month in the U.S. District Court of Western Washington says the law enacted by the Legislature in March interferes with a contract signed between GEO and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The lawsuit says the law also attempts to undermine federal enforcement efforts. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he supports the new law and will defend it vigorously.