Two Maryland sheriff’s deputies shot trying to serve warrant

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Maryland sheriff’s office says two of its deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant. Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson says deputies responded to a call from a home in Waldorf about a man who the caller wanted out of the house. Richardson said a number of deputies responded and had gone inside the house when two deputies were shot multiple times, Richardson said their injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening. According to Richardson, officers were trying to get inside the house Monday night.