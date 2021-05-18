Alabama town magistrate stabbed in City Hall attack

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (AP) — News outlets report that a man who entered Bayou La Batre City Hall with plans to kill police officers stabbed and wounded the town magistrate. Police Chief Scott Dagg tells WALA-TV that a man walked into municipal offices for the city of 2,500 and stabbed magistrate Marcia Barnes on Tuesday. She is the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes. WPMI-TV reports she was taken to a hospital and required stitches to her leg. A man was in custody, but authorities didn’t immediately release his name. The city is a seafood processing hub located on the Gulf Coast. It posted on its Facebook page that City Hall was temporarily closed.