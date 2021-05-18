Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption has been arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty. Court documents say Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for a leading newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others. Several of her recent stories have drawn attention to the millions of dollars spent procuring health equipment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.