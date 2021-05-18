Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide is making his pitch for young people to get vaccinated personal by sharing the struggles his own son has dealt with since contracting COVID-19 last fall. Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, revealed during a White House briefing Tuesday that one of his sons came down with the virus late last year and continues to suffer lingering side effects. He used it to appeal to younger Americans to roll up their sleeves, even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk than older Americans to serious consequences from the virus. Slavitt said his son is unfortunately “one of the many Americans battling long-term symptoms.”