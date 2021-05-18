Israel, Gaza violence overshadows Biden’s domestic plans

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s efforts to spotlight his infrastructure plan are being overshadowed by the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The conflict sparked protests during the president’s visit to a Ford electric vehicle center in Michigan on Tuesday as the White House faced growing pressure to intervene. Biden is working to gain Republican support for his $2.3 trillion package. He visited the Ford plant in Dearborn to outline how his plan could help steer the country toward a bright electric-car future. But any presidential script is subject to real-world rewrites, and Biden faces pressure to weigh in more forcefully to stop the Middle East violence.