US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off this week in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to meet Wednesday in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik. The nuclear powers are at odds on myriad issues ranging from Ukraine to the Arctic to mutual allegations of interference and cyber malfeasance. Those combined with a spate of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions threaten a return relations to the dark days of the Cold War.