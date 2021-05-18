CBS’ ‘Mom’ exits after 8 seasons with season ratings high

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS comedy “Mom” ended its run after eight seasons last week with a season-high 6.2 million viewers. Allison Janney was the title character in the Chuck Lorre-produced comedy. Her character struggled with sobriety throughout the series, and the show ended with her in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. There was no cameo in the final episode for Anna Farris, who played Janney’s daughter but left the series after the seventh season. Lorre wrote in the vanity card that appears with the final credits that for 170 episodes, “we wrapped jokes around hope.” He thanked audience members for their support.