Chenango Blues Festival returns in August

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango Blues Festival is returning for the first time since 2019 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event will be held on August 20 and 21 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.

President of the Chenango Blues Association Eric Larsen said the event is a much-needed boost for the local economy as they look to bring in people from all over New York.

"From business owners who look at it as kind of a recruitment tool to show how vibrant the area is...it's a quality of life thing. It's a big event...a lot of people come to town and a lot of people get exposed to our community," he said.

