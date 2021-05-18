EXPLAINER: Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza, a week into their fourth war. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. The firing of hundreds of imprecise rockets into Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups is a fairly clear-cut violation of international law. But in Gaza the situation is far murkier because of the dense urban terrain. Experts say that in such circumstances it could prove difficult to identify clear violations by either side.