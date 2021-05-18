Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38 percent of the snaps. He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia’s defensive end rotation. The Eagles had 49 sacks last season. Graham led the team with eight.

UNDATED (AP) — The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it’s just a taste of what’s to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida. The intrastate foes had never faced off in the playoffs until Sunday, when the Lightning won a physical, dramatic thriller, 5-4. Also trying to rally from 1-0 deficits at home Tuesday will be the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Islanders, and the Vegas Golden Knights against the Minnesota Wild.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate says football coach Dan Hunt is leaving to “address personal issues” following an unspecified “violation of university policy not involving students.” The school said Monday the decision was reviewed by the athletic department and had the support of the administration and board of trustees. Hunt had been head coach since succeeding Dick Biddle in 2014 and had been with the program since 1995. Associate head coach Stan Dakosty will serve as interim head coach for the 2021 season. Hunt’s teams went 40-33 overall and 27-11 in the Patriot League.