Jarry rebounds with 37 saves, Pens even series with Isles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 37 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Jarry struggled in a 4-3 loss in Game 1, but bounced back to pick up the first postseason victory of his career. Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored in the first period for the Penguins. Josh Bailey drew New York within a goal late in the second period, but the Islanders couldn’t draw even. The series shifts to New York for Game 3.