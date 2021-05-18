Kopernik Observatory & Science Center gets ready for annual Rocketfest event and upcoming summer programming

(WBNG) -- This weekend get ready to watch rockets soar into the sky!

The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is hosting its annual "Rocketfest" event.

The event will look a little different this year as families have already purchased their rockets in advance and are making them at home.

Families will then be given a time slot throughout the day to release their rockets.

Drew Deskur, Executive Director of the Kopernik, says he is looking forward to Saturday's event, adding that the museum even sold out of rockets.

The Kopernik Observatory & Science Center will also bring back their summer camp programming this year -- with both options of in-person and virtual camp sessions.

There are still spots available and to learn more, you can visit www.kopernik.org or call them at 607.748.3685.