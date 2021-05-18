Listed here: School budget vote results

(WBNG) -- Schools in the Southern Tier held their budget votes Tuesday.

Posted below are the results of those votes. This list will be updated as results are made available to 12 News:

Binghamton City School District -- NA

Union-Endicott Central School District -- Passed

Maine-Endwell Central School District -- NA

Johnson City Central School District -- Passed

Vestal Central School District -- NA

Windsor Central School District -- NA

Owego-Apalachin School District -- NA

Walton Central School District -- NA

Sidney Central School District -- Passed

Chenango Valley Central School District -- Passed

Chenango Forks Central School District -- NA

Susquehanna Valley CSD -- Passed

Greene Central School District -- Passed

Waverly Central School District -- Passed

Harpursville Central School District -- Passed

Deposit Central School District -- Passed

Delaware Academy CSD -- Passed

Windsor Central School District -- Passed

Tioga Central School District -- Passed

Hancock Central School District -- Passed

Newark Valley School District -- Passed

Norwich Central School District -- Passed

Candor Central School District -- Passed

