Listed here: School budget vote results

Listed here: School budget vote resultsUpdated
(WBNG) -- Schools in the Southern Tier held their budget votes Tuesday.
Posted below are the results of those votes. This list will be updated as results are made available to 12 News:
- Binghamton City School District -- NA
- Union-Endicott Central School District -- Passed
- Maine-Endwell Central School District -- NA
- Johnson City Central School District -- Passed
- Vestal Central School District -- NA
- Owego-Apalachin School District -- NA
- Walton Central School District -- NA
- Sidney Central School District -- Passed
- Chenango Valley Central School District -- Passed
- Chenango Forks Central School District -- NA
- Susquehanna Valley CSD -- Passed
- Greene Central School District -- Passed
- Waverly Central School District -- Passed
- Harpursville Central School District -- Passed
- Deposit Central School District -- Passed
- Delaware Academy CSD -- Passed
- Windsor Central School District -- Passed
- Tioga Central School District -- Passed
- Hancock Central School District -- Passed
- Newark Valley School District -- Passed
- Norwich Central School District -- Passed
- Candor Central School District -- Passed
For a list of the budget newsletters sent to families, click here.
Again, this story will be updated as more results come in.