Stennett, part of famed MLB lineup, went 7 for 7, dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rennie Stennett has died following a fight with cancer. He was 72. In 1971, Stennett was part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in MLB history. Stennett also is the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 at the plate in a nine-inning game. Stennett helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series. He left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco.