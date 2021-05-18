Man wanted in connection to NYC homicide, arrested in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department executed a search warrant at 105 Rogers Ave. in Endicott Monday in connection to a homicide that occurred in Brooklyn, New York.

Binghamton Police say 49-year old-Bruce Biggs of Brooklyn was wanted by the NYPD, and he was taken into custody by Binghamton police without incident.

The Broome County Sheriff's office, Endicott police, Binghamton Metro SWAT Team, Broome County SWAT Team, the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center, United States Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police and New York City police all assisted Binghamton police with the arrest.