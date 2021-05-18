New Jersey man killed in crash in Delaware County

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware County say one person was killed in a car crash in the Town of Colchester Sunday night.

According to a news release, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Gregory P. Wright of Randolph, N.J. was killed when he lost control of the 1976 Corvette he was driving on State Highway 17.

The Sheriff's Office says Wright struck guide wires and an embankment on the right side of the shoulder of the road. They say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by the Cooks Falls, East Branch and Downsville fire departments and New York State Police. The Roscoe-Rockland Emergency Squad also responded.