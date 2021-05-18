New mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated people don’t include schools

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- As the state braces for new mask guidelines going into effect Wednesday, schools have been left out due to the lack of vaccinated students.

The new guidance allows people who are fully vaccinated to go without a mask in most situations. This comes with a caveat, including wearing masks on public transportation, in healthcare facilities, and in schools.

Union-Endicott Superintendent Nicole Wolfe said the district is staying prepared for when the time comes for students and teachers to take off their masks.

"We recognize that next year as we go into the fall, we should be prepared for the possibility for all students coming back to school every day. We are just trying to be flexible and make changes as they come our way," Wolfe said.

Windsor Central School District Superintendent Jason Andrews said being left off the list isn't an issue after the year that schools have had.

"We'll roll with it. We'll make it work because, at the end of the day, we want to make sure our students are learning at high levels," Andrews said.

Union-Endicott Covid-19 Coordinator Shannon Gillette said the district is working to provide students with vaccines on-campus.

"We're working with the (Broome County) Department of Health adding our 12-years old and up with parental consent to be able to get their first dose," she said.

The next vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, May 21 for students.