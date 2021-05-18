Polling places run out of ballots in Pennsylvania primary

Pennsylvania election officials ran out of ballots in several counties amid higher-than-expected turnout for the statewide primary. York, Delaware and a few other counties ran short of ballots Tuesday, but election officials say voters were able to use alternative means to make their selections. Election officials reported several other scattered problems, including a “coding error” in one northeastern county that caused Republican primary ballots to be mislabeled as Democratic ballots on some voting machines. The state’s top elections official says there were other “isolated incidents in a handful of counties” but that the election otherwise ran smoothly.