Police find meth, weapons during Johnson City search warrant

(WBNG) -- According to police, meth and weapons were found during the search of a Johnson City home.

Police say on May 18, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit along with the Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant on Grand Ave. in Johnson City.

As a result of the search warrant, Haven Strong was taken into custody after investigators located a “sawed-off” 12 gauge shotgun, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia items consisting of packaging, digital scales, and cutting agents.

Police say Haven Strong was transported to the Johnson City Police Department where he was processed and then held for arraignment on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree-Prior Conviction

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Intent to sell

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (3 Counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Village of Endicott Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department and the Village of Johnson City Police Department