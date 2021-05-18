Police: Man shoots at 5 intruders in home; 1 dead, 1 wounded

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man opened fire on a group of people who entered his eastern Pennsylvania home to rob him, killing one and seriously wounding another. Police in Monroe County say the resident’s confrontation with the five intruders happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the home near East Stroudsburg. Police say a 23-year-old New Jersey man was killed in the shooting. His name wasn’t immediately released. A 23-year-old Scranton man was wounded. The other three men fled but their identities are known, police said. The 26-year-old resident had a minor injury but didn’t require medical treatment, police said.