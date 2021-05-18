Report on France’s virus response criticizes elderly care

PARIS (AP) — A report into France’s handling of the coronavirus criticizes the government for not providing enough care for older adults living in retirement homes. The authors of the report made public Tuesday concluded that people over age 85 were more heavily affected by COVID-19 in France than they were in the United Kingdom or the United States. But the report acknowledges that the situation in France was not as bad as it was in countries such as Spain and Poland. To prepare the report, five experts heard from around 200 representatives from the French government, health care system and scientific community.