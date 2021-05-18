Report says Myanmar internet a ‘virtual battlefield’

BANGKOK (AP) — A report by the International Crisis Group says Myanmar’s military rulers are seeking to limit access to the internet to only “whitelisted” sites to quash widespread opposition to their seizure of power. The report says that internet outages that began after a Feb. 1 coup were the first step toward limiting online or mobile access to only approved activities. International telecoms companies such as Telenor and other businesses have protested the moves, which have hobbled use of social media platforms to organize protests. Researchers say they also are crippling business activity and have undone years of progress toward integrating Myanmar into the world economy.