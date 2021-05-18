Southern Tier Tuesday: 4H Camp Shankitunk

(WBNG) -- 4H Camp Shankitunk is this week's winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The camp was established in 1927 and has been providing programming ever since. However, because of the pandemic, the camp was not able to operate as normal last year due to New York State's restrictions.

This year, directors say they are so excited to return back to camp.

As of right now, 4H Camp Shankitunk still has spots available for campers -- all youth are welcome. The camp is also hiring enthusiastic and positive staff members. To learn more or to register, you can visit https://campshankitunk.org/ .

You can also email or call at 607. 865.6531 or shankitunk4hcamp@cornell.edu for more information.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com