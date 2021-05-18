The Latest: Turkey, Austria in spat over Israeli flags

Austria has summoned the Turkish ambassador to complain about comments in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted Austrian officials’ decision to fly the Israeli flag over government buildings. The Israeli flag was raised over the chancellery and foreign ministry in Vienna on Friday amid rocket attacks by the Hamas militant group on Israel. Erdogan said: “I curse the Austrian government” for raising the flags, leading the Austrian foreign minister to criticize Erdogan’s comments as “absurd.” Meanwhile, the war in the Middle East shows no signs of abating as it enters its second week. President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.