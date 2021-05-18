Skip to Content

Tuesday night high school scores

New
11:08 pm High SchoolTop Sports StoriesTop Stories
corning vestal blax

(WBNG) -- Many high school sports were back in action on Tuesday night.

Final boys lacrosse scores:

Vestal - 2, Corning - 10

Chenango Forks - 21, Whitney Point - 5

Johnson City - 17, Horseheads - 11

Final girls lacrosse scores:

Windsor - 9, Chenango Valley - 15

Seton Catholic - 9, Chenango Forks - 12

Final softball scores:

Maine-Endwell - 7, Chenango Valley - 3

Vestal - 8, Susquehanna Valley - 2

Windsor - 5, Union-Endicott - 4

Chenango Forks - 16, Norwich - 0

Seton Catholic - 0, Oneonta - 12

Johnson City - 6, Binghamton - 5

Final baseball scores:

Windsor - 3, Union-Endicott - 17

Seton Catholic - 4, Oneonta - 0

Greene - 10, UV/G-MU - 3

Robyn Hearn

More Stories

Skip to content