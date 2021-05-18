Tuesday night high school scores

Tuesday night high school scoresNew
(WBNG) -- Many high school sports were back in action on Tuesday night.
Final boys lacrosse scores:
Vestal - 2, Corning - 10
Chenango Forks - 21, Whitney Point - 5
Johnson City - 17, Horseheads - 11
Final girls lacrosse scores:
Windsor - 9, Chenango Valley - 15
Seton Catholic - 9, Chenango Forks - 12
Final softball scores:
Maine-Endwell - 7, Chenango Valley - 3
Vestal - 8, Susquehanna Valley - 2
Windsor - 5, Union-Endicott - 4
Chenango Forks - 16, Norwich - 0
Seton Catholic - 0, Oneonta - 12
Johnson City - 6, Binghamton - 5
Final baseball scores:
Windsor - 3, Union-Endicott - 17
Seton Catholic - 4, Oneonta - 0
Greene - 10, UV/G-MU - 3