United Way seeks volunteers for its Day of Action 2021

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County is looking for volunteers for its Day of Action 2021.

The United Way says it is looking for civic-minded volunteers and volunteer groups from businesses that are looking to help local organizations.

The United Way says for this year, it has developed innovative and socially distant opportunities to keep its partners, staff, and volunteers safe while they meet the community's needs. They say all projects must comply with COVID-19 safety standards and be socially distant volunteer opportunities.

The volunteer events will be held on June 18 and 19.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

United Way of Broome County Executive Director Lorianne Welch said the need for volunteers in the community is constant despite the pandemic.

For more information about the Day of Action 2021, click here.