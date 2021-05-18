Webby Awards go to Fauci, Oprah, DuVernay and Pharrell

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed, Dua Lipa, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson all won honors Tuesday at the Webby Awards, which recognize the best internet content and creators. The Webby Person of the Year went to Fauci for using digital and social media to reach the masses with credible and factual COVID-19 information. DuVernay won the Film and Video Person of the Year trophy for her efforts creating a database to diversify Hollywood. This year marks the 25th anniversary Webby Awards, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. It was hosted by actor and activist Jameela Jamil.